Post Malone to star in Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix film (VIDEO)

Actor Mark Wahlberg and US rapper Post Malone will both star in the upcoming action-comedy ‘Spenser Confidential.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — The award-winning musician will make his acting debut in Spenser Confidential, which will hit the streaming platform on March 6.

Malone portrays a still-unnamed prison inmate in the upcoming action-comedy, who warns Wahlberg’s character in the newly released trailer that “you’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

The Peter Berg-directed film follows Boston detective and ex-boxer Spenser (Wahlberg), as he is about to be released from prison after five years.

“Picture this: Dirty cops, drug cartels and some big politicians all working together. When I was a cop, I was trying to take these guys down, but they framed me,” Spenser tells his new roommate and aspiring MMA fighter Hawk (Winston Duke).

Although Spenser attempts to leave his old habits behind, he ends up embroiled in a murder mystery when two of his former colleagues are found dead.

Also joining the cast of Spenser Confidential are Marc Maron, Iliza Shlesinger, Alan Arkin, Cassie Ventua and Bokeem Woodbine.

The film was inspired by the bestselling thriller Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland by Ace Atkins, who took over the writing of late Robert B. Parker’s celebrated Spenser series in 2011.

In addition to making his on-screen acting debut in Spenser Confidential, Malone unveiled his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, in September 2019.

The musician also earned two Grammy nominations for his Swae Lee-assisted hit Sunflower, including one in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category.

Discover the trailer for Malone’s first film, Spenser Confidential. — AFP-Relaxnews