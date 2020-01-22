Just four days after wedding, singer Sasha Saidin accused of being a husband-stealer

The 43-year-old ex-Elite bandmember says she and her husband know who wrote the email but did not reveal the person’s identity. — Picture from Instagram/Sasha Saidin

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Just four days after tying the knot, singer Sasha Saidin has been accused of breaking up her husband’s previous marriage.

The 43-year-old former Elite singer and her financier husband Sirhan Wahab rubbished the allegations that were made in an email yesterday.

The email, which went viral alleged that Sasha, whose real name is Sasha Mohd Saidin had an affair with Sirhan while he was still married to his previous partner.

“It’s all slander. We know who wrote the email,” she told Harian Metro without revealing the person’s identity.

Sasha, who is of English, Italian and Malay heritage, also refuted claims that her union with Sirhan, an ex-schoolmate, did not receive the blessings of Sirhan’s family.

“Our solemnisation ceremony was attended by both families who wished us nothing but happiness,” she said.

According to mStar, Sasha was asked to clarify a report on a blog that published the email from the individual who accused Sasha of having an affair with Sirhan since October 2015 and had vacationed in Italy and the Netherlands last year.

The email claimed that Sirhan was previously married and had brought his then-wife to live with him in Dubai, but the couple filed for a divorce in August last year after she gave birth to their first child.

Sasha’s husband was also accused of abandoning his responsibilities as a husband and father of two while dating the singer.

Sasha and Sirhan were married at The [email protected] Melawati in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The singer plans to reside in the United Arab Emirates where her husband works.

“The decision to follow my husband and migrate there was my idea. God willing, I will move very soon,” she told the Malay portal.

Sasha was previously married to Johan Abdullah Skinner in 2003, but they divorced four years later.

She then wed an Indonesian, Salyo Priyanto Notosoemarsono, with whom she shares a son, Adam Aryasenna Notosoemarsono, 11.