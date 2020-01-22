Jude Law prepares Blake Lively for revenge in ‘The Rhythm Section’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Rhythm Section’ that stars Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming action thriller The Rhythm Section that stars Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, the film centres on Stephanie Patrick (played by Lively) who is on a mission to get revenge on those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

The film also stars Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey and Tawfeek Barhom.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.”

The Rhythm Section is set for US release on January 31.