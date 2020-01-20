Actress Elly Mazlein’s jaw-dropping fountain wedding cake steals the show at elaborate reception (VIDEO)

Elly Mazlein and Mohamad Azlan Che Nuh were married on January 18 at PWTC. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Mad About Cake

PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — Actress Elly Mazlein may have just set a really high bar when it comes to wedding cakes.

The 39-year-old, who is affectionately known as Kak Lina Pom Pom, tied the knot over the weekend to Geography teacher Mohamad Azlan Che Nuh, 29, in an elaborate wedding reception held at the Putra World Trade Centre.

The centerpiece of the wedding came in the form of a cobalt blue geode cake that commanded the attention of guests and social media users.

The impressive cake which towered over the newlyweds featured intricately placed crystals made to resemble the geological formation.

It even boasted hanging terrariums and flowing fountains that had their own fog.

Fireworks were displayed on a screen behind the happy couple when they cut into their wedding cake.

The stunning creation was made by Chef Zam and Chef Wan of Mad About Cake which has been in business since 2008.

It came as no surprise that social media users were wowed by the cake’s dramatic and unusual design.

“Can’t imagine what the actual cake looks like,” asked @yana.azhan.

@atikahmior_ wrote, “Insanely beautiful! Seriously cannot picture how they made it.”

After nearly a year of concealing her husband-to-be’s identity, Elly wed the 29-year-old Geography teacher on January 18.

The actress first met Azlan at a friend’s aqiqah ceremony.

Romance bloomed between the two when Azlan wrote his phone number on a piece of paper and passed it to Elly.

The impressive creation had a water feature with hanging terrariums. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Mad About Cake

Among the guests who attended the reception were fellow celebrities Rozita Che Wan, Fasha Sandha, Aidil Aziz, Uqasha Senrose, Emelda Rosmila dan Catriona Ross.

Elly was previously married to film director Azmi Hatta from November 2014 to October 2015.

They have a daughter Putri Sara Sefhia, four.