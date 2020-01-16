‘Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy’ gets new trailer (VIDEO)

The life and career of Ozzy Osbourne will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary, ‘Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy.’ — Picture from T Group Productions/Vimeo via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — The new documentary will premiere at the South by Southwest film festival, which will take place from March 13 through 22 in Austin, Texas.

The 86-minute film was produced by A&E as part of its ongoing Biography series, with the former The Osbournes TV producer helming the project.

Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne are also among the executive producers of the documentary, which will tell the story of the former Black Sabbath frontman.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy will focus on the many lives of the 71-year-old musician, from a poor childhood in Birmingham and time spent in prison to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and his successful solo career.

“I use the talent of making people feel somewhat entertained when I was goofing around — to take it onstage with my music, I suppose, is the same kind of a thing,” Osbourne recalls in the newly-released trailer for the documentary.

Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Post Malone are featured in the documentary, along with Osbourne’s wife Sharon and children, Jack and Kelly.

“I don’t know what music would be like if it weren’t for the influence of Ozzy. Ozzy changed everything,” veteran producer Rick Rubin says in the clip, with Marilyn Manson adding, “You can’t say that anyone is immortal, but I think that Ozzy is in a timeless zone.”

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy is one of the numerous projects involving Osbourne to be released this year.

Ahead of the documentary premiere, the rocker will unveil his first new album in a decade, Ordinary Man, on February 21.

The follow-up to 2010’s Scream was notably recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt, Gun N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

The forthcoming album will include contributions by Post Malone, Slash and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Elton John, with whom Osbourne dueted on the title track. — AFP-Relaxnews

OB_TRAILER from T GROUP Productions on Vimeo.