‘A Sweeter Place’ is the new duet by Selena Gomez and Kid Cudi

Selena Gomez has also released a deluxe version of her latest album 'Rare'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — The track can be found on Gomez's latest album "Rare," which released on Friday, January 10.

Listen to A Sweeter Place by Selena Gomez and Kid Cudi on YouTube.

Selena Gomez has at last released her much-awaited album "Rare." The standard version of the new offering includes the titles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now, and also two duos, Crowded Room with 6LACK and A Sweeter Place with Kid Cudi.

Fans of the multi-talented Gomez will be delighted to discover that there will also be a deluxe version of the new disk with five additional tracks, released following the 2015 launch of her most recent album: "Bad Liar," "Back to You," "Wolves" with Marshmello, "It Ain't Me" with Kygo and "Fetish" with Gucci Mane.

As for Kid Cudi, last year he teamed up with Kanye West on a collaborative album, which was entitled "Kids See Ghosts."

Watch the teaser for "Rare," the most recent album by Selena Gomez on YouTube:

— AFP-Relaxnews