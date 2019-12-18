Actor Kumail Nanjiani gets ripped for role in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’, sets social media on fire

Kumail Nanjiani looks like a new version of himself after going through an intense body transformation for his role in ‘The Eternals’. — Screen capture via Instagram & Youtube/@kumailn & Natasha Leggero

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani has turned heads on social media after revealing his mind-blowing body transformation online.

The 41-year-old, who is used to playing the sarcastic funny man in most of his films, shocked social media users worldwide after he uploaded topless pictures of himself in a post on his official Instagram page on Monday.

Kumail revealed in the post that he went through a gruelling one-year training regime to beef up for his role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming new film, The Eternals.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here you are,” wrote Kumail.

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

Kumail, who is also a stand-up comedian and writer, is set to star as Kingo, a sword-bearing samurai with cosmic powers, in The Eternals and explained that he wanted to look the part when he plays the role, even if it was painful.

He said that he worked out with trainers nearly every day while shooting the movie and went through “true physical pain” in the process.

“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” wrote Kumail.

“So big thanks to Grant Roberts who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months.”

Best known for his comedic roles in Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, Kumail isn’t one you’d usually associate with rock hard abs or swollen arms, and social media users were shocked to see his stunning transformation as many have praised the actor for his achievement.

Many social media users have dubbed him the “Paki Terminator” saying that he is about the “break the internet” with his post, as no one would have ever imagined that the chubby comedian would become ripped.

It’s not just social media users either who were full of praise for Kumail, as many of his former co-actors and fellow Hollywood superstars were quick to heap the congratulations for the 41-year-old.

Former wrestlers, The Rock and Batista, heap praise on Kumail’s new look. — Screengrab via Instagram/@kumailn

Former WWE wrestlers, like his Stuber co-star Dave Bautista and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commended Kumail for his hard work saying that he accomplished his mission and looked great.

“Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking good my brother!” wrote Johnson.

But they weren’t the only ones who were having their fun ogling him, as his wife of 12 years, Emily Gordon even encouraged fans to “get an eyeful” of her buff husband.

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals is set to be released on November 6 next year, with Kumail starring alongside A-list actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington.