New Taylor Swift documentary to debut at 2020 Sundance Festival

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will open the renowned Sundance Film Festival, which will run from January 23 through February 2, 2020.

The upcoming documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson, who is best known for her critically-acclaimed After Tiller and The Departure.

The film has been described by the Sundance festival as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”

Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Swift learned “to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is also slated to be released on Netflix at a yet-unknown date early next year.

Details about the documentary arrived a few weeks after the award-winning vocalist spoke out against her former label Big Machine Records on her social media.

Swift claimed that founder Scott Borchetta and his new partner Scooter Braun denied the use of her old catalogue and performance footage for the Miss Americana documentary as well as for a medley of her hits at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she was honoured as “Artist of the Decade.”

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she is planning on re-recording her old albums after the aforementioned date.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

According to Variety, all of her older material has since been cleared for use in the upcoming Netflix documentary.

Despite the controversy surrounding her catalogue, Swift has had a busy year. The superstar unveiled her much-anticipated seventh studio album, Lover, in August.

She will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Cats, which will hit theatres on December 20.

In addition to making a fury appearance as Bombalurina, Swift co-penned the original Beautiful Ghosts with the British theatre maestro himself.

The ballad, which will appear over the end credits of the live-action musical, could notably be eligible for the “Best Song” categories of various prestigious film awards such as the Oscars. — AFP-Relaxnews