Korean actress Goo Hye-sun bringing joy to strays with 1,000kg of food

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Some stray animals in South Korea are in for a treat.

Korean actress Goo Hye-sun has announced that she will donate one tonne (1,000kg) of food to them.

The estranged wife of actor Ahn Jae-hyun made the announcement through her official Instagram account yesterday.

Attached with the announcement was a picture of Goo holding a street cat.

The post had since received over 80,000 likes with the comments giving her the heart emoji.

This is not the first time Goo is helping strays.

In August, Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that Goo donated 20 million won (over RM70,000) to organisations for pets.

The money was raised from proceeds of Jinsan Gallery - Goo Hye Sun Preview art exhibition.