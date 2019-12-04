Actress Emma Maembong slammed for promoting health product that helps women 'regain virginity'

Maembong was criticised by followers who questioned the efficacy of the product, saying it could harm one’s health. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — While it’s common for celebrities to promote products on their social media platforms, not every follower will bite the bait.

Especially when the product promises to return a woman’s virginity.

Actress Emma Maembong came under fire for a recent post promoting a health tonic that claims to have vaginal tightening properties that will help women regain their virginity.

Emma had posted the advertisement which asked its targeted demographic if they had “lost their virginity before getting married”.

Jamu is a traditional Indonesian herbal health elixir that is also consumed in Malaysia.

“Everyone has a dark history, even we humans have made mistakes and errors”, Emma captioned the post, alluding to premarital sex.

The Malaysian-British actress was then lambasted by followers who questioned the efficacy of the product, saying it could harm one’s health.

Others accused the 27-year-old for promoting a product that appeared to encourage sex outside of marriage.

“Wow, I never thought you’d promote this kind of thing,” wrote one user.

“The most stupid post I’ve ever seen in my entire life. What’s wrong with you, Emma? If you want to make money, use some common sense and pick something else to promote,” said another.

There were also multiple comments asking the Kau Yang Terindah star to remove the post.