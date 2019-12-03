Michael B. Jordan seeks justice for Jamie Foxx in ‘Just Mercy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Just Mercy’ that stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming drama Just Mercy that stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan.

Based on a true story, Jordan plays attorney Bryan Stevenson who seeks justice and tries his best to the clear the name of Walter McMillian (Foxx) who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

The film also stars Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Karan Kendrick.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A powerful and thought-provoking true story, Just Mercy follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political manoeuvrings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds — and the system — stacked against them.”

Just Mercy is set for US release on January 10, 2020.