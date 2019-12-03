Karaoke employee in hot water after leaking CCTV images of BTS member Jungkook

The leaked image initially sparked dating rumours between Jeon and a tattoo artist. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — A worker from a karaoke bar is set to face the music after illegally sharing a CCTV image of BTS member Jeon Jungkook.

The Geoje Police Station recently revealed that two suspects, including employee “A” of the karaoke bar, were forwarded to the prosecution with recommendation for an indictment on charges of violating the Personal Information Protection Act, news portal Naver reported.

BTS’ management label Big Hit Entertainment previously filed a defamation suit against employee A after a CCTV image of Jeon at the karaoke bar surfaced online.

The company later filed a criminal complaint on the matter.

The CCTV image had sparked rumours that Jeon was romantically involved with a tattoo artist, sending fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, into a frenzy.

Big Hit Entertainment shut down the dating gossip in a statement and explained the real reason behind the 22-year-old’s visit to the karaoke bar.

“While in Geoje Island during his period of rest, he found out that his acquaintances from a tattoo shop were also visiting the area.

“He then met with his tattoo shop acquaintances and other acquaintances from Geoje Island for a meal and had a karaoke session.

“This is the truth that has been distorted,” the statement said, based on translations by Soompi.

The tattoo artist entangled in the scandal also spoke up on Instagram explaining that she and Jeon were merely pals after ARMYs began sending her online abuse.

Obsessive fans of the singer had previously sent threats to the tattoo parlour she was working at, forcing them to issue a statement saying they have no intention of using their connection with Jeon or BTS to elevate their business.