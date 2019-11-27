Celeb preacher denies not telling pregnant wife before marrying single mum-of-eight

In an Instagram post announcing their marriage, Nik Farhan said it is his duty to look after his second wife who has eight children from a previous union. — Picture from Instagram/daifarhan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — Muslim preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad has hit back at accusations that he married a single mother with eight children without seeking the approval of his first wife, Fatin Nurul Ain.

The second season winner of TV3’s Islamic reality programme Da’i sparked anger on social media after Fatin’s friend and confidante, known as Ches Al-Maliki, went on a viral Facebook tirade claiming that Nik Farhan had secretly tied the knot in Mecca.

Ches wrote that Fatin found out about the marriage when she chanced upon a Facebook photo of her husband holding hands with another woman in the holy city.

The Kelantan-born preacher then responded with an Instagram post showing Fatin apologising profusely to him on WhatsApp for believing “slander.”

“Maybe (Ches) has a grudge against me because I didn’t allow my wife to take out a loan and buy a house with her.

“She couldn’t bear to see my wife accept the reality of a polygamous relationship and that made her spread slander that has already come to pass,” Nik Farhan wrote.

Fatin also shared her thoughts on the situation in a Facebook post in which she attempted to clear the air over what had transpired.

“My husband made his wishes to get married known from early on. I found out about the 'akad nikah' ceremony from my mother-in-law.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed, angry, or stressed. I’m human. When I found out about the news, it felt like my life had lost all direction,” she said.

“In terms of our family, my husband and I have had a heart-to-heart talk. We are forgiving towards each other and this issue is already two months old.

“Things can be agreed upon, why end it in divorce?” Fatin wrote.

While she appreciated Ches for lending her a shoulder to cry on, she hoped that her friend would take down her Facebook post and rescind her accusations towards Nik Farhan.

Ches previously blasted the preacher for causing distress towards his pregnant spouse and claimed that he was using religion as a scapegoat to take on another wife without Fatin’s permission.