Actor/Cantopop singer Pakho Chau not worried over his political views affecting ratings

Chau not concerned that his political views will affect ratings of movies and television series he stars in. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/punkhippie

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Hong Kong Cantopop singer-songwriter and actor Pakho Chau, who recently shared Chinese president Xi Jinping's quote about the situation in Hong Kong, says he is not worried that his views may affect ratings of movies and television series he acts in.

The 35-year-old believes that companies involved had analysed the situation before airing a movie or television series, reported Hong Kong daily Ming Pao.

Speaking to the media when met during the promotion of television series Wonder Women, Chau said he would continue to use social media for promotional activities.

“I will use it during appropriate times. Recently I used it to promote television series, nothing special. Everyone needs to work like usual and live life happily,” he responded when asked why he has scrubbed his social media posts.

Asked on fans who criticised him over his pro-China stance, Chau said he did not see the comments but he was aware of what was happening.

“I can't help it. That is my stand. I hope Hong Kong will return to normal soon, that is my fervent wish as nobody wants to stay in a violent place.”

Chau denied his views were dictated by his jobs in China when questioned by the media.

“Nobody likes violence, even Hong Kong people like myself dislike violence. Violence is an emotional expression and not the way to solve problems.

“I hope Hong Kong people will be peaceful and happy.”

It was previously reported that Xi's quote was also shared by Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung though in her case, her post was was met with praise from her fans.