K-pop singer Goo Hara allegedly found dead at home, death under investigation

Goo Hara had been promoting her latest single in Japan just last week. — Picture via Instagram/koohara__

SEOUL, Nov 24 — K-pop singer Goo Hara was found dead in her home today.

Korean media reported that police had been at her home at 6PM KST (5PM MYT) and confirmed her death.

Cause of death is yet unknown.

The singer, a member of the now defunct group KARA, had been actively promoting in Japan. She had recently released a Japanese-language dance track, Midnight Queen, and toured four cities in Japan from November 14-19.

She had also been embroiled in a court case involving her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of threatening her as well as assault.

Those needing someone to talk to may contact Befrienders at the following numbers 03-7956 8145 (KL), 04-281 5161/1108 (Penang) and 05-547 7933/7955 (Ipoh) or instead email [email protected]