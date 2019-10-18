‘Frozen II’, ‘Toy Story 4’: 32 animated movies heading to the 2020 Oscars

‘Frozen II’ has been submitted to the Academy to be considered for a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. — Picture courtesy of The Walt Disney Company France

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of a record 32 candidates submitted for the 2020 Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

It’s no surprise to find 2019’s biggest hits among this year’s 32 Oscar hopefuls for Best Animated Feature, including Toy Story 4, The Secret Life of Pets 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Autumn box-office frontrunners including Frozen II, which is set for release on November 22, Abominable (out in September), the Addams Family (out last week) and Spies in Disguise (December 25) have also been pre-selected.

The list includes several films which were produced outside the United States, including French films Dilili in Paris, The Swallows of Kabul, and I Lost My Body, Japanese film Weathering with You (which has also been chosen to represent its country for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film) and Spanish film Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020. Last year’s Oscar for Best Animated Feature went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Current nominee predecessors Toy Story 3 and Frozen won Oscars in 2011 and 2014, respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews