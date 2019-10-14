Police confirm cause of death of K-pop singer and actress Sulli

Sulli first gained attention as a child actress before venturing into K-pop. — Picture via Instagram/@jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — South Korean police have confirmed that singer cum actress Sulli’s death from suicide.

Quoting Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, Oriental Daily reported that Sulli, 25, was found in a bedroom on the second floor.

Her body was discovered by her manager after failing to contact Sulli who was said to have been suffering from severe depression.

Her manager last contacted her on Sunday (Oct 13) at about 8pm via phone and could not be reached after, prompting the manager to check Sulli's home today only to discover her body.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with KPop girl group in f(x) debut in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].