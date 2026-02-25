SEREMBAN, Feb 25 — The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) is investigating allegations that a woman allegedly disrespected the holy month of Ramadan during a ‘live’ broadcast on her TikTok account last Sunday.

JHEAINS director Datuk Mohd Asri Abdullah said the 27-year-old woman was arrested in Kuala Pilah yesterday and is currently being investigated under Section 50 of the Negeri Sembilan Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for allegedly insulting or bringing disrepute to Islam.

He said a review of the viral video found that the woman was interacting directly with her followers at about 6.45pm.

“During the ‘live’ broadcast, the individual was seen openly eating and drinking,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Asri advised the public, especially Muslims, to be mindful of religious sensitivities and to uphold the sanctity of Ramadan by practising commendable conduct in accordance with Islamic teachings.

He added that JHEAINS remains committed to ensuring that matters involving Muslims in the state are handled in an orderly and prudent manner, in line with Islamic principles and existing laws.

Earlier, a video circulating on social media showed a woman allegedly drinking water while interacting with her followers during a ‘live’ TikTok session. — Bernama