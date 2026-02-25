KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Johor Palace has raised the alarm over a series of AI-generated TikTok videos impersonating the voice of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, warning the public against falling for the scam.

In a statement today, the Johor Royal Press Office said it had detected multiple fake TikTok accounts producing videos using artificial intelligence to simulate the King’s voice.

“These videos were circulated on TikTok featuring the voice of His Majesty, purportedly announcing financial assistance for the public in conjunction with Ramadan,” it said.

The office urged Malaysians to be cautious, noting that scammers commonly exploit such impersonation tactics on social media platforms.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and not be easily influenced by these fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent purposes,” it said.

The Johor Royal Press Office also underscored that such acts amount to an offence.

“The Johor Royal Press Office emphasises that impersonation and misuse of identity is an offence under the law.”

A similar case was recently reported by the Pahang Palace, which detected AI-produced videos impersonating Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and claiming he was offering government aid.

The Pahang Palace also clarified that the Sultan of Pahang does not operate any personal social media accounts, with all official updates issued only through the Sultanate’s verified platforms.