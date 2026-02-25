PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — The Federal Court today postponed the hearing of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal to remove the trial judge who convicted her in the solar bribery case to March 3, as she is on sick leave until February 28.

Rosmah was not present in the courtroom this morning, and her lawyer requested for a short postponement as she is on medical leave but wants to attend the hearing.

Her lead lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh said Rosmah “sustained a fall but managed to prevent a complete fall”.

“But in the process, she injured her hand as well, and knees also,” he informed the Federal Court this morning.

Later when met, Jagjit confirmed to reporters that Rosmah had injured her knees and right shoulder on February 23 (Sunday) while breaking her fall at home, and that the medical leave certificate is from February 24 to February 28.

Jagjit told the court that he was informed of this yesterday evening, and that the prosecution has no objection to this request for postponement.

Quizzed by Federal Court judge Datuk Azimah Omar if Rosmah was admitted to the hospital for the fall, Jagjit said Rosmah was advised to do so “but she didn’t want to be admitted”.

Azimah then noted that Rosmah should have been hospitalised since she was given sick leave until February 28: “If at all, if she can’t even attend court, she should not be at home, she should be at hospital.”

Azimah also said this was not a question of whether Rosmah would like to be admitted into hospital or not: “You are asking for adjournment for a matter in the Federal Court which is long pending.”

Deputy public prosecutor Mangaiarkarasi Krishnan, who represented the prosecution, did not object to the adjournment request and left it to the court to decide.

Federal Court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan, who chaired the three-judge panel, then allowed the request for a short adjournment and fixed the appeal hearing on March 3.