KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia has blocked access to the websites of LGBTQ+ dating platforms Grindr and Blued, with regulators now examining legal options to curb their mobile applications, according to a written parliamentary reply.

The Communications Ministry said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is reviewing avenues to restrict the apps’ availability, including potential engagement with Google and Apple.

However, it noted that the commission has not yet received any formal requests to remove the platforms from app stores.

“Control over applications on platforms such as Google Play and Apple Store is subject to regulations and policies set by the said platform providers, since both applications are owned by foreign companies operating outside of Malaysia,” the ministry said.

While action on app stores may take longer, the ministry stressed that MCMC remains focused on ensuring Malaysia’s online environment complies with domestic law.

“The MCMC too takes action against content or application functions that violate local [laws].

“This includes those that spread lewd or immoral content, exploitation, abuse, scams, exploiting children or threats towards public safety,” it said, adding that relevant information is channelled to enforcement agencies such as the police.

The response was issued to Nurul Amin Hamid (PN–Padang Terap), who asked whether the government would work with app store providers to block downloads of dating apps such as Grindr, Blued and Growlr.