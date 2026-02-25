KUANTAN, Feb 25 — Police today detained a student of Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) on suspicion of uploading social media content touching on issues of religion, race, and the royal institution (3R).

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the male student was arrested early this morning to assist in investigations.

“We will apply for a remand order against the student today,” he said in a brief statement shared with the media.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for the offence of insulting religion, which carries a punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services to transmit communications that are offensive, abusive, threatening, or harassing to others, including obscene content.

If convicted, the accused may be sentenced to up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both.

Earlier, social media content allegedly linked to the suspect, including content insulting Prophet Muhammad, went viral. — Bernama