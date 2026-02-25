KOTA BHARU, Feb 25 — A construction worker was killed after he was crushed by an excavator bucket that slipped during the installation of a drain at a construction site along Jalan Pantai Geting near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat today.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said they received a MERS 999 distress call at 1.40 pm about the incident involving the man, 31, who was installing a drain by the roadside when the bucket of an excavator operated by a co-worker slipped and crushed him.

“The bucket crushed the worker, causing severe injuries,” he said in a statement today, adding that the man was taken to the Tumpat Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations at the location revealed no criminal elements, and the case has been classified as a sudden death as further investigations are conducted.

He also urged those with information about the incident to contact the Tumpat district police headquarters at 09-725 7222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama