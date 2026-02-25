KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The commander of the Malaysian Customs and Border Protection Agency (AKPS) in Bukit Kayu Hitam was attacked by two armed men early this morning, Utusan Malaysia reported.

In the 6.30am incident, Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir survived the attempted shooting.

According to the report, two unidentified men on a motorcycle are believed to have opened fire at the victim while he was on his way to perform his prayers.

At the time, Mohd Nasaruddin was said to be inside a vehicle when the suspects approached and fired two shots at him.

“The suspects then fled the scene. The victim, however, did not sustain any injuries,” a source was quoted as saying.

Police are working to verify further details of the incident.