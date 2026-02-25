KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will rise by five sen to RM3.04 per litre, while prices in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, for the period from Feb 26 to March 4.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 petrol will also increase by five sen to RM3.15 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of unsubsidised RON95 petrol will go up by five sen to RM2.59 per litre for the same period.

The subsidised RON95 petrol price under the BUDI95 initiative will also remain unchanged, at RM1.99 per litre.

According to the MOF, the government will continue to review and adjust the retail prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel in line with current developments in the global oil market, while maintaining price stability as a key priority.

“The government will also continue to closely monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are safeguarded,” the statement said. — Bernama