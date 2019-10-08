Attack on Hong Kong actress Celine Ma gets attention of China’s Communist Youth League

Hours after Ma was allegedly beaten up by protesters, China’s Communist Youth League praised her for guarding the island state. — Picture via Facebook/Celine Ma

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The alleged attack by protesters in Hong Kong on actress Celine Ma was allegedly attacked by protesters has caught the of the Communist Youth League.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the league, a youth movement of the People’s Republic of China for youth between the ages of 14 and 28, praised Ma for guarding the island state.

In a Weibo post, that had since been pinned, it introduces Ma’s previous television and film work.

It also hashtagged “thank you for guarding Hong Kong” and “our blood is the same like China’s flag”.

Following the attack, which occurred on Sunday evening at Mong Kok, the actress, who is best known for her role as May May in the long running TVB television series A Kindred Spirit, required 11 stitches for injuries sustained to her head, chin and mouth.

Despite footage that showed that her injuries were due to her losing her balance and falling to the ground after she was pushed by protesters, Ma insisted she was beaten up.

Ma said she was filming protesters destroying Bank of China’s automated teller machine when the protesters surrounded her and one of them grabbed her mobile phone.

As she was being led away by a man who was worried about her safety, Ma said one of the protesters hit her head with a stick and pushed her to the ground.

Although feeling the pain from the beating, Ma said she would continue to speak up and the action of destroying the ATM machine was wrong.

She has publicly backed Hong Kong police and the Chinese Communist Party and commended the work of the Hong Kong Government, insisting “Hong Kong is part of China.”

In a July video, she described the protests against an extradition bill to mainland China as “rubbish”.