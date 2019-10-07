Malaysian’s creative edit reposted by Hollywood actor Will Smith on Instagram (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The creative efforts of local internet personality Muhammad Sofian Abdullah paid off when his idol Will Smith reposted his video on Instagram.
The Kelantanese, known for making clips with quirky 3D effects, recently got to meet the Hollywood actor in Budapest for the premiere of Gemini Man.
Taking inspiration from the film, Muhammad Sofian’s video features him crossing paths with Smith before making a grand escape from a group of threatening clones.
“It wasn’t even my dream to collaborate with the biggest superstar in the world, but when I get the chance, I will definitely do my best!
“Thank you @willsmith for your kindness to make a video with me,” he wrote on Instagram.
Repost @sofyank96 ・・・ Clone is not good! Its enough to be yourself! Not even in my dream to collab with the biggest superstar in world , but when i do get the chance, definitely i will do my best! 💪🏻 Thankyou @willsmith for your kindness to make a video with me💕 Thankyou @lukaskaiser for approve my idea 💪🏻 See GEMINI MAN in 3D+ HFR ok gais - In Cinema 10.10.19 Gais jom spam @willsmith dan @lukaskaiser sampai Will dapat tengok video ni 🙋🏻 ♂️ Full vlog klik link di profile saya tau 💕 #geminimanmy #willsmith #geminiman #9forstvid #aftereffects
The clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views on Smith’s page so far.
Fellow Malaysians flooded Muhmmad Sofian’s comment section to congratulate him on the achievement.
“(You’re) the pride of Malaysia. I’m so proud of you, brother,” said @hydar69.
“I’m really curious to see the behind-the-scenes (of this video),” wrote @_aisyahlee_.
“Amazing that you got to work with Will Smith. Good job,” said @adafzhafry.
Directed by Ang Lee, Gemini Man stars Smith as a hitman who becomes the assassination target of a younger clone of himself.
The film opens in Malaysian cinemas this Thursday, October 10.