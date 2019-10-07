Malaysian’s creative edit reposted by Hollywood actor Will Smith on Instagram (VIDEO)

Muhammad Sofian got to meet the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star in the flesh at Budapest. — Picture from Instagram/sofyank96

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The creative efforts of local internet personality Muhammad Sofian Abdullah paid off when his idol Will Smith reposted his video on Instagram.

The Kelantanese, known for making clips with quirky 3D effects, recently got to meet the Hollywood actor in Budapest for the premiere of Gemini Man.

Taking inspiration from the film, Muhammad Sofian’s video features him crossing paths with Smith before making a grand escape from a group of threatening clones.

“It wasn’t even my dream to collaborate with the biggest superstar in the world, but when I get the chance, I will definitely do my best!

“Thank you @willsmith for your kindness to make a video with me,” he wrote on Instagram.

The clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views on Smith’s page so far.

Fellow Malaysians flooded Muhmmad Sofian’s comment section to congratulate him on the achievement.

“(You’re) the pride of Malaysia. I’m so proud of you, brother,” said @hydar69.

“I’m really curious to see the behind-the-scenes (of this video),” wrote @_aisyahlee_.

“Amazing that you got to work with Will Smith. Good job,” said @adafzhafry.

Directed by Ang Lee, Gemini Man stars Smith as a hitman who becomes the assassination target of a younger clone of himself.

The film opens in Malaysian cinemas this Thursday, October 10.