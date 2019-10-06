New K-pop supergroup Super M makes Hollywood debut with live performance (VIDEO)

New K-pop supergroup SUPER M gave an energetic performance. — YouTube screencap

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — SM Entertainment's SUPER M got to a rousing start to their US promotions with a live-broadcasted show at Capitol Records in Hollywood.

The group comprises seven members, who are already part of successful, established K-pop boybands. They are Taemin of SHINee, Kai and Baekhyun of EXO, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas.

While K-groups typically speak in Korean even overseas, the boys made an effort to make their introductions and address the excited US crowd at the show in English, with no interpreter in sight.

Mark told the fans that while he was nervous, he was very excited to be there as it was their first official performance together as a group in the US. Fellow SUPER M member Taeyong added that there was no group quite like SUPER M and that it was a "new challenge" but they were "prepared and ready".

SUPER M performed a short setlist, ending with the first on-stage performance of their latest single Jopping, a song sung entirely in English - a sign that SM is aiming to market this group to the international fans.

The group will also be on the Ellen Show next Tuesday, with Ellen Degeneres herself tweeting that the show will be taped then and invited fans who wanted to attend the taping to email her.

