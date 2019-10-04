Camila Cabello mourns lost love in ‘Cry For Me’ (VIDEO)

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — The Havana singer is back with a tear-jerking single from her upcoming album Romance.

Co-written by the singer, Cry For Me evokes the post-breakup mood of a girl who wishes her former lover was as sad as she is: “When I said I hope you’re happy I didn’t mean it/ Never thought you would be so good at moving on... “

This single follows two others, Shameless and Liar, her first solo tracks since 2018. All three of the songs are from her upcoming album Romance, whose release date has not yet been announced.

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement.

The album follows her first, 2018’s Camila. She’s also appeared in several collaborations, including with Mark Ronson on Find U Again and Shawn Mendes on Senorita. — AFP-Relaxnews