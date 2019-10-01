OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder joked about potential duet between Adele and Beyonce (VIDEO)

Beyonce and Adele will not be working together on a new song by OneRepublic, as Ryan Tedder had indicated in an interview. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 1 — While fans have long been waiting for new music from both Beyonce and Adele, Tedder teased that the two Grammy winners recorded a song together, then returned to social media to clarify that the collaboration was indeed too good to be true.

In a recent sit-down with Z100 New York, Tedder had suggested that the too-good-to-be-true collaboration would appear on OneRepublic’s forthcoming new album, Human.

He also alluded that Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin contributed a piano solo to the cut’s bridge.

After much speculation about the project online, Tedder clarified his comment about the non-existent partnership, explaining on his Instagram Story that he was simply “kidding” and “utilizing sarcasm.”

“Come onnnnnnnnn people!!”, he wrote before commenting that “all that said — wouldn’t that be a fire collab? I’d stream it.”

As a songwriter, Tedder has collaborated with both Beyonce and Adele in the past, contributing to the British vocalist’s Rumour Has It, Turning Tables and Remedy. He also worked with Queen Bey on her singles Halo, XO and I Was Here.

Adele has not released new material since her third studio album, 25, which arrived in 2015. She has made limited public appearances since then, fueling speculation that she is working on a new full-length.

Beyonce recently unveiled the album, Lion King: The Gift, which was a companion to the Jon Favreau-directed remake of The Lion King.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic has recently announced their fifth studio effort, Human, which will follow their 2016 Oh My My.

Ahead of the album release in November, the pop band has already unveiled two songs from Human, respectively entitled Rescue Me and Wanted.

“The bottom line is, we do have an album’s worth of material, and that’s the good news. So we’ve been dropping song after song. Rescue Me was kind of the first... getting the wheels turning again, and we have a lot more songs to come,” Tedder told Z100 New York. — AFP-Relaxnews