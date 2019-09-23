Actress Emma Maembong admits going to a nightclub... but only for the pizza

A harmless night out for Emma went on to become topic of a major debate amongst social media users. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Actress Emma Maembong’s Instagram account became the focus of a heated debate between many of her four million followers after a supposedly innocent night out.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Fatimah Rohani Ismail, caused a stir after uploading what appeared to be a harmless photo with a pizza, simply captioned “yummy”.

Some however were irked that the post had its location tagged in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, when in fact many recognised the location where she was at, to be in the nightlife hub of TREC KL on Jalan Tun Razak.

As soon as she uploaded the photo, a number were quick to question the authenticity of her tagged location, while her hardcore fans called Emanizers, leapt to her defence saying that she would never hang out at a place filled with nightclubs.

Emma’s post of her having a pizza at a nightclub on Jalan Tun Razak. — Picture via Instagram

After a heated debate between social media users ensued, Emma responded to their queries, admitting that she did, in fact, go to a nightclub — but only to have pizza.

“Yes, I did go there (TREC) but shared the location of where I’m at now (Sungai Buloh), yes I went there, the pizza is delicious, why?” wrote Emma.

While some sympathised with her, saying that the pizza there is indeed delicious, many social media users on Twitter made fun of her statement, saying that they would take their girlfriends on pizza dates to nightclubs in the future, while another user asked if the club had other food like nasi lemak too.

Social media users arguing over Emma’s post on Twitter. — Picture via Twitter

“Do they have nasi lemak at that club? I want the ones that are wrapped with newspaper,” joked the user.

Others didn’t take kindly to her response, calling her a “liar” and also took the opportunity to take a dig at her for not wearing a tudung, with remarks including that it is easier for her to get hang out at clubs considering that she no longer wears one.

Emma initially turned off the comments from the post, subsequently deleting the entry entirely from her Instagram account.

Earlier this year, she admitted to shedding the tudung or headscarf after viral photos of her sans tudung with a friend, Syed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, made its rounds on social media.