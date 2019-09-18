Mariah Carey shares new ‘Mixed-ish’ theme song (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Carey’s In the Mix serves as the theme song for ABC’s upcoming new sitcom, Mixed-ish, which is set to premiere on September 24.

As Deadline points out, the theme song made its debut during ABC’s “Embrace Your Ish” event on September 16.

The accompanying video for In The Mix was unveiled shortly after, featuring clips from Mixed-ish as well as footage of Mariah Carey in the studio with her children, Moroccan and Monroe.

“In the mix, life turns around/Round and round it goes/Oh, it’s a mixed up world/And that’s for sho,’” the Grammy-winning vocalist sings in the chorus over a R&B-infused beat.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Carey shared details about the genesis of the theme song, which she wrote and co-produced with Daniel Moore.

“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of Mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing In the Mix for [show creator] Kenya [Barris] and the show.”

Mixed-ish is a prequel for ABC’s hit sitcom black-ish, in which Tracee Ellis Ross portrays Rainbow Johnson.

The upcoming TV series follows a young Rainbow Johnson, played this time by Arica Himmel, as she recounts her childhood in a mixed-race family in the 1980s.

It stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony and Gary Cole, while Tracee Ellis Ross serves as executive producer along with Mixed-ish creator Kenya Barris. — AFP-Relaxnews