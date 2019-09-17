TV series 'Finding Her Voice' could be HK actress Jacqueline Wong's industry farewell

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong is said to have retired from showbiz. — Image via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Television series Finding Her Voice could be Jacqueline Wong's last work onscreen.

Wong has reportedly retired from the entertainment scene and is now staying in Canada.

Quoting Hong Kong media, China Press said the actress has also changed her name.

It was previously reported that Finding Her Voice would be aired next month in conjunction with TVB's anniversary celebration, after being in cold storage.

The freeze came after after a video of the 30-year-old Wong kissing and cuddling with Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Hui in the backseat of a car went viral.

To avoid raising the ire of its fans, TVB has plans to include Wong in the series’ promotional activities.

The producer of the 30-episode series Huang Weisheng, meanwhile, was reported by Sin Chew Daily as saying that Wong had messaged him.

“In the message, she thanked everyone for their hard work in the series and she wished everyone well,” he was quoted as saying.

After the incident earlier this year, Hui had hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage, while Wong’s ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma has since announced their break-up and called Jacqueline “a friend.”