Rod Stewart reveals prostate cancer fight

Rod Stewart urged men to get their prostates checked regularly. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — Rod Stewart has been given the all-clear after battling prostate cancer, the British pop stalwart has revealed.

The 74-year-old, who released his 30th studio album last year, told the audience at a weekend prostate charity fundraiser that he was diagnosed two years ago.

The raspy voiced singer said he received positive news about remission in July following treatment, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Stewart told the audience at the event in Surrey, southwest of London, it reported.

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody,” he added.

“I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

The father-of-eight, who appeared at the event with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood—who was previously diagnosed with lung cancer—urged men to have their prostates checked regularly.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor.” — AFP-Relaxnews