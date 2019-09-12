Major Lazer team up with J. Balvin and El Alfa on ‘Que Calor’ (VIDEO)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Major Lazer’s next album, which group member Diplo (right) has revealed will be the group’s fourth and final record. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — The single will feature on EDM trio Major Lazer’s forthcoming album, Music Is The Weapon.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Major Lazer’s next album, which group member Diplo has revealed will be the group’s fourth and final record.

Like Can’t Take It from Me, featuring Skip Marley, and Make It Hot with Anitta, Que Calor — released today with an accompanying video — is expected to appear on the forthcoming album, titled Music Is The Weapon.

Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums (who replaced Jillionaire earlier this year) are joined by Colombian pop star J Balvin and Dominican dembow artist El Alfa on the clubby Spanish-language track, which begins by sampling 1993 Colombian cumbia classic Curura by Afro-Colombian group Totó La Momposina y sus Tambores.

While this is Major Lazer’s first track with El Alfa, J Balvin has previously teamed up with the group on Buscando Huellas, along with Sean Paul, in 2017.

The video features the artists dancing in a dark warehouse and then what appears to be a cave, followed by a courtyard blazing with fires — and Diplo atop a bonfire of bones. They are joined by Lazer Gyal dance troupe members Sara Bivens and Helen Gedlu and other dancers, performing choreography by Calvit Hodge. The clip was directed by VMA and BET Award winner Colin Tilley who has worked on Kendrick Lamar’s Alright and Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews