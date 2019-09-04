‘Boboiboy Movie 2’ officially Malaysia’s highest-grossing animated film with record RM27.7m sales

‘Boboiboy Movie 2’ was released in Malaysian cinemas on August 8, 2019. — Picture via Instagram/astroshaw

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Malaysian animated superhero comedy film Boboiboy Movie 2 reigns supreme at the box office with a record RM27.7 million in sales.

In a feat achieved in just 26 days after its release, the hit sequel is now the highest-grossing animated film in Malaysia.

Produced and directed by Nizam Abdul Razak, the film successfully took over the throne from Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal, which earned RM26.5mil in total.

The film’s incredible breakthrough was announced on Astro Shaw’s official Instagram yesterday.

“A million thank you to everyone for lifting us up as the nation’s No. 1 animated feature film.

“Your support on our fourth week is still as strong as the first week release,” the production stated.

Nizam, who is also Animonsta Studios chief executive officer, meanwhile told Astro Awani that they are thrilled with the achievement of the animated feature.

“I would like to thank millions of people from all walks of life who supported Boboiboy Movie 2.”

The movie was completed in 12 months with a budget of RM7 million.

The first Boboiboy movie in 2016, was also the highest-grossing Malaysian animated movie at the time, with a box office collection of RM18mil.

Boboiboy Movie 2 is still blazing through 135 cinemas across Malaysia.