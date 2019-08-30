Splitsville for Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong and Hong Kong actor-turned-chef Nicholas Tse?

Trouble in paradise? Is it over for Tse and Wong? — Picture from Instagram/ nicholastsefanclub

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Has the on-again, off-again relationship between celebrity couple Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse finally come to an end?

Fans think so, arriving at the conclusion after both celebrated their respective birthdays separately.

Wong was nowhere in sight during now-turned TV chef Tse’s 39th birthday on August 29, having chosen to, accompany her daughter with ex-husband Li Yapeng overseas to register her for the new school term.

Earlier, Wong celebrated her 50th birthday on August 8 with no Tse to be found.

While Tse has a tradition of celebrating his birthday with his family and sharing pictures of the celebration, Sin Chew Daily noted there were none this year.

The couple first came together in June 2000 but broke up two years later after speculation surfaced that Tse was seeing Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung whom he married in 2006 but divorced in 2012.

A heartbroken Wong married Li in 2005 but the marriage ended in divorce in 2013 before she and Tse hooked up once again.