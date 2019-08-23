See Edward Norton and Bruce Willis in first trailer for ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Edward Norton’s ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ that also stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann and Alec Baldwin among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Warner Bros has released the first trailer for Edward Norton’s upcoming crime thriller Motherless Brooklyn that also stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann and Alec Baldwin.

Adapted from a novel by Jonathan Lethem and set in 1950s New York, the film follows lonely private detective Lionel Essrog (Norton) who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Working at the limo service cum detective agency for small-time mobster Frank Minna (Willis), who he looks upon as his mentor and only friend, things take a turn for worse when Frank is found dead. This leads Lionel to on a journey to find Frank’s killer.

The film also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Fisher Stevens, Cherry Jones, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Cherry Jones and Josh Pais.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honour his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.”

Motherless Brooklyn is set for US release on November 1.