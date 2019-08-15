George Clooney’s sister-in-law faces new drink-driving charge in Singapore

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, the older sister of Amal Clooney, lives in Singapore with her husband. She is charged with drink driving after she was caught doing so in May 2019. — Picture from Facebook/Tala Alamuddin via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The sister-in-law of Hollywood actor George Clooney is facing another drink-driving charge in Singapore, six years after she was convicted of the same.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, 47, a Singapore permanent resident, was allegedly driving along Holland Road towards the direction of Ulu Pandan on May 14 this year although she was drunk.

She apparently did so without a driving licence and without the consent of the car’s owner to use the vehicle.

When caught at around 2.30am, she reportedly had 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of her breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol.

These were stated in court documents obtained today by TODAY, as she returned to the State Courts to seek approval to leave the country for work purposes.

She owns a fashion brand called Totally Tala.

Le Tallec is the older sister of Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer who married the American actor in 2014.

She lives in Singapore with her husband, Lebanese businessman Nagi Hamiyeh, who heads the investment and consumer division at state investment firm Temasek Holdings.

Le Tallec was convicted of drink driving before on April 15, 2013.

In the recent case, she also faces charges for driving without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence and without valid insurance coverage, and using the car without having the consent of the owner or other lawful authority.

If convicted of the repeat offence of drink driving, she could be jailed up to 12 months and fined between S$3,000 (RM 9,050) and S$10,000. She could also be subjected to a longer driving ban, or banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least 12 months, unless the court sees fit to waive it for a special reason.

Today, the court granted her permission to leave Singapore for work in Bali, Indonesia, between August 23 and September 3.

Court records showed that she had earlier been given permission to head to Italy and the United Kingdom from July 13 to August 5 for work.

Le Tallec remains out on a bail totalling S$20,000.

She will return to court on September 19 for a further mention of her case. — TODAY