Chinese actress Jelly Lin slammed online for her physique in Calvin Klein ads [VIDEO]

Jelly Lin was heavily criticised by social media users for her physique in Calvin Klein campaign advertisements. — Picture via Instagram/jellylinyun

KUALA LUMPUR, August 14 – Chinese actress Jelly Lin, who shot to fame after starring as the heroine in Stephen Chow’s movie The Mermaid, has been criticised on social media for her physique in Calvin Klein lingerie advertisements.

The 23-year-old actress was hit by criticism shortly after Calvin Klein announced on Chinese social media site Weibo that Lin, or her real name Lin Yun, had become its brand ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement was followed by sneak preview photos of the 23-year-old actress in the brand’s underwear.

The fashion brand also released an official video for the fall 2019 campaign featuring all its spokespersons on August 11.

Social media users were quick to point out that Lin’s body wasn’t exactly up to par with other spokespersons, including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

Despite Lin’s short screen time in the video, her physique became the subject of criticism by a large number of Weibo users.

Some of the users said it was telling that the video gave little screen time to her when compared with the other big names.

They pointed out flaws in her body, saying she is inferior to other models in the video, and that’s the reason she was never seen in a full-body pose.

Despite the flood of negative comments, a minority of her fans defended the actress and said the online users didn’t need to be harsh on her.