Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares for showbiz career by watching dad’s films

Suhana Khan, 19, is set to appear in a short film titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue.’ – Picture courtesy of Instagram/Suhana Khan

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — The daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan is following in her famous father’s footsteps of becoming an actor.

Since returning to Mumbai from her studies, Suhana is not only spending quality time with her family but has expressed an interest to take up acting, the Times of India reported today.

The aspiring actress, who is the second child of the couple’s three children, is said to be preparing for her Bollywood debut in the near future.

According to a source close to the Khans, Suhana has been training hard to become just like her dad by watching all his films in a theatre in Mannat, the family’s palatial residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The 19-year-old has been making headlines after the poster for her upcoming film project, a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, set the internet buzzing with excitement.

Known as the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in at least 90 films since his career began in 1992.

Some of his notable films include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.