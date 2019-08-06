Malay Mail

Fans are mourning the loss of Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap

Published 5 hours ago on 06 August 2019

BY SERENA KAUR

US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the LA special screening of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood August 1, 2019. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 ― We’re used to hearing about celebs undergoing cosmetic enhancement but who knew a missing tooth gap could cause quite a stir.

Dakota Johnson has been spotted recently minus her distinctive tooth gap and apparently fans are not pleased that the Fifty Shades of Grey star has altered her signature smile.

Johnson herself had previously joked about her tooth gap in a video for Vanity Fair that saw her insert some items between the now infamous “gap”.

Taking to social media to bare their teeth over the matter, fan reactions over Johnson’s new smile range from hilarious to outright bizarre. We’ll let you sink your teeth into some of the reactions below:

