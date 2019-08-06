Fans are mourning the loss of Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap

US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the LA special screening of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood August 1, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 ― We’re used to hearing about celebs undergoing cosmetic enhancement but who knew a missing tooth gap could cause quite a stir.

Dakota Johnson has been spotted recently minus her distinctive tooth gap and apparently fans are not pleased that the Fifty Shades of Grey star has altered her signature smile.

Johnson herself had previously joked about her tooth gap in a video for Vanity Fair that saw her insert some items between the now infamous “gap”.

Taking to social media to bare their teeth over the matter, fan reactions over Johnson’s new smile range from hilarious to outright bizarre. We’ll let you sink your teeth into some of the reactions below:

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

woke up to find out dakota johnson no longer has her tooth gap, i'll cry myself back to sleep. — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) August 3, 2019

Me calling dakota johnson to make sure she’s ok after closing her tooth gap pic.twitter.com/eIuhEkJWw0 — I33y (@I33y3) August 5, 2019

me to dakota johnson’s front teeth when she’s sleeping so her gap comes back pic.twitter.com/5licwgQoIY — brandon (@celesteswright) August 3, 2019

dakota johnson’s front teeth gap ...... she was the mother i never had. she was the sister everybody would want. she was the friend that everybody deserves. i didn’t know a better gap. i didn’t know a better gap! — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 3, 2019

Omg Dakota Johnson fixed her tooth gap I can't believe pic.twitter.com/gUV4fdzxUs — A' (@SmileyAlmighty) August 4, 2019

This is the saddest i’ve even been. RIP Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wFN3C8u0xu — 𝙎𝙤𝙛𝙞𝙖 𝘼𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙙. (@asofmor) August 3, 2019

me @ dakota johnson for closing her gap pic.twitter.com/3qAWqa1M9n — k (@wtvrkathleen) August 5, 2019