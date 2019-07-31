‘Peaky Blinders’: A tortured Cillian Murphy reprises his role in trailer for season five (VIDEO)

A sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has already been confirmed by its creator. — Picture courtesy of BBC/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― While we wait for confirmation for the release date of the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, fans can revel in the first trailer unveiled by the BBC yesterday. In the midst of the Great Depression, the Shelby clan is surviving as best it can while Tommy is getting into politics. Here’s an explosive sneak peek.

Things are about to get (even) rougher for the Shelby clan. The BBC has just unveiled the first images from the fifth season of its hit series Peaky Blinders. In the short one-minute trailer, Cillian Murphy is back in his role as the ever more brooding Thomas Shelby, who is settling into his role as member of parliament in the wake of the 1929 stock market crash.

As declared by Shelby in the trailer: “There’s God... and there are the Peaky Blinders.” Back in action after a number of mishaps, the Shelby clan is not about to see the sun shine under English skies. The fifth season will see Tommy meet charismatic politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), an encounter that could be detrimental for the Shelby family and the British nation.

The Steven Knight original series, which has been airing since 2013, is soon to add new characters to its universe, as played by Sam Claflin (Hunger Games), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) and Brian Gleeson (Resistance). For the moment, the BBC has not revealed the exact broadcast date for this new season, which has been sorely awaited since the season four finale in December 2017.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the previous seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews