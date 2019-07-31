Former HK badboy Edison Chen calls it quits, cites family as reason for leaving showbiz

Hong Kong entertainer Edison Chen to call it quits soon, says wants to spend time with his family.― Picture via Instagram/edcee3000

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Hong Kong entertainer Edison Chen is calling it quits from the entertainment scene soon.

China Press reported Chen saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family including his two-year-old daughter Alaia as the reason behind his quitting.

Quoting Hong Kong media reports, the daily quoted Chen as saying that things have changed a lot for him since he became a father.

Looking back, Chen said he had experienced a lot in life including being caught in an intimate photo scandal.

On his future outlook, Chen hopes to be able to bring up his daughter well.

The daily noted that his love for his daughter showed during the interview as he would bring up the topic about his daughter whenever he has the opportunity.

Chen married his supermodel wife Qin Shu Pei in 2015.

In 2008, private photographs of Chen and several Hong Kong Chinese actresses were leaked online.

Among them were Cecilia Cheung, Gillian Chung and Bobo Chan.