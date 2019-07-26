After claiming actor husband cheated, pregnant model Nelissa Nezam says they have lived apart since May

Nine-month pregnant Nelissa Nezam revealed that she has not been staying with actor husband Ammar Alfian since May due to a marital dispute. ― Picture via Instagram/nelissanezam and ammar_alfian

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Model and host Nelissa Nezam’s marital dispute with her actor Ammar Alfian has kept the couple separated for the past two months.

She revealed today that they have not been living under one roof since May.

The nine-month pregnant model told Astro Awani that although they’ve not been living together, their relationship was still as husband and wife.

“Everyone knows what’s happening between the two of us, but now I want to focus on my baby, who will be born soon,” she said.

She added that they both will try to solve their relationship problem after their baby is born.

Nelissa also expressed her excitement about the birth of her child as the delivery date draws nearer.

“I’m very excited but at the same time feel nervous,” she added.

The marital conflict between the couple broke out when Nelissa took to Instagram to accuse her 32-year-old husband, famous for his role in the movie Paskal, for cheating when she was six months pregnant.

Initially, Ammar refuted claims that he was having an affair, labelling those claims as “slander”.

He then decided to be silent on the matter and called on social media users “who didn’t know the truth” to stop spreading rumours.

Ammar and Nelissa tied the knot on March 6, 2016.