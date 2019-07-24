Malaysian actress Daniella Sya laments missed chances to act in major Hollywood movies

The 30-year-old Daniella Sya was initially offered a small role in ‘Iron Man 3’ but the part went to Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing instead. — Picture from Instagram/Daniella Sya

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Malaysian actress Daniella Sya almost had the chance to act in big-budget productions such as Iron Man 3, Marco Polo, Crazy Rich Asians and Power Rangers.

But according to the 30-year-old, timing hasn’t been on her side which led to many missed opportunities.

The Alor Setar-born model turned actress whose full name is Daniella Sya Yeng Yeng told Harian Metro she was offered a small role in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3, to play the part of a secretary.

“I didn’t have to audition because the offer came from a friend who was working in the studio that collaborated with Hollywood.

“There was a scene that called for an ethnic Chinese actor as part of a condition for the film to be screened in China.

“The movie was supposed to be filmed in China, that’s why I was offered the part,” she told the Malay language publication.

Sya claimed the role went to Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing who expressed interest in playing the role to which the studio agreed.

“Of course they went with her (Fan Bingbing) because she’s such a big name. Even though it was just for the role of a secretary, no one wants to decline the chance to act in a Hollywood film.

“Despite initially agreeing to the role, it was not meant to be. I’m not disappointed and accept the fact of who I am compared to Fan,” Sya said.

When an offer to play Kokachin also known as the Blue Princess in the Netflix original Marco Polo, Sya said the production team chased her for an audition tape.

But once more, luck was not on her side as she was bound to Singapore’s Mediacorp as a resident artiste.

Due to a busy schedule juggling filming and radio presenting, she didn’t have time to record an audition and missed out again.

“At that time, I was so bad at managing my schedule because I didn’t have a manager. For Crazy Rich Asians, they called me four times to test for different characters.

“After the fourth audition, they asked for my schedule and I had rehearsal commitments for the drama Dosa.

“In the end, I felt sorry for myself because the rehearsal schedule was postponed. It was my own fault for not managing my schedule well,” she said.

The next opportunity Sya had was the 2017 action film Power Rangers which her agent persuaded her to try out for but the actress was reluctant because of an age limit of 18 to 21 for the roles.

“My age exceeded the conditions but my agent said I could get away with it because I look young. I insisted to say no to avoid any issues. Until today, I’ve missed a lot of opportunities to act in Hollywood productions.

“But I’m not really worried because my agent there is still trying hard. It will happen one day,” she said.

Sya who has been in Malaysian productions such as Manja, Isteri Untuk Disewa, Ombak Rindu 2019 and Jodoh Jodoh Annisa said her filming schedule here keeps her busy and she wants to take things a step at a time.

“When the acting offers actually happen, only then I will go to Hollywood,” she said.