Marriage on the rocks for Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter, Etta Ng, and Canadian influencer Andi Autumn?

Is Etta Ng’s marriage to Andi Autumn on the rocks? — Picture via Instagram/ettazen

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Is the marriage of Etta Ng and wife Andi Autumn on the rocks?

Social media is working on overdrive after Ng, 19, the love child of Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan, removed all photos of her and Autumn on Etta’s Instagram.

Sin Chew Daily reported that a check on 31-year-old Autumn’s Instagram found she too had removed all images.

Autumn had only left a cryptic image with Etta tagged, with the caption “Bye bye social media I’m on a mission,” led to more speculation their marriage was on the rocks.

Etta is Jackie’s daughter with actress and former beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi Lei, who announced her pregnancy and disclosed her affair with Chan in 1999.

Elaine was been reported to have disowned Etta in May, after not being able to terms with her daughter’s same-sex marriage to Autumn, last November.

She had also claimed previously that Autumn decided to be with Etta as she hoped to get money from Etta’s parents.