‘Captain Marvel’ star Lashana Lynch might be our next 007

English actor Lashana Lynch poses upon arrival for the European gala premiere of the film ‘Captain Marvel’ in London February 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 15 — Step aside James Bond, it looks like we may finally be getting a female 007.

According to a report from Daily Mail yesterday, British actress Lashana Lynch is reportedly set to take on the iconic role in the upcoming Bond 25, which is currently being filmed.

Quoting a source, the report reveals that “there is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.

“It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

The report claims that the Captain Marvel star will take over after Daniel Craig’s James Bond retires, though he will be thick in action after being called back to help solve a crisis.

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning,” the source added.

Guess we’ll just have to wait for actual confirmation and more details on the film to find out if she will in fact be our next 007, considering that this would be an interesting new direction for the franchise.