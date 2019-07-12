Controversial preacher PU Abu hits back at rapper Caprice for criticising his love life

PU Abu did not take Caprice’s criticism lightly as he voiced his dissatisfaction on his Instagram account, before eventually deleting the post a few minutes later. — Pictures courtesy of Instagram/ @capriceofficial & @puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — PU Abu Sufyan has hit back at local rapper Caprice to pipe down and not comment without knowing the whole story.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram which was deleted shortly after, the preacher from Astro’s Pencetus Ummah called out Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli for sounding off on his controversy.

The 31-year-old rapper didn’t hold back on his take of the events surrounding the latest rumours that Abu’s new wife and the preacher were parting ways, while she was supposedly pregnant — just after divorcing his previous wife when she was seven months pregnant.

“From all of us bad boys, we would like to thank PU Abu because you make us naughty boys look good. We have an Ustaz running around going ‘Halal’, bang, ciao,” said Caprice in an uploaded video.

The rapper even took the opportunity to take a swipe at Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz, who has been linked to multiple cases of alleged infidelity prior to his divorce.

“Here we have an artist, that always gets caught cheating, and then we have a PU that doesn’t know how to stay married.

“The actions of these two celebrities prove that everyone can be stupid, everyone can make mistakes, and everyone is itchy. Titles don’t mean ****. Whether you are a prostitute or a PU, we all deserve Islam just the same.”

PU Abu did not take those words lightly, despite not naming names.

“To someone or anyone that doesn’t know the whole story from A to Z, it’s better to be quiet, no comments or reviews are needed.

“We can always ask God for forgiveness for the sins we commit based on his teachings, but when it is sins to others, we will have to find them on Judgement Day to ask for forgiveness. Bang, bang bang ” said PU Abu.

“Bang, bang, bang” is seen as a reference to the rapper, who also has a clothing line called “Bang Bang”.