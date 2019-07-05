Malay Mail

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share first wedding picture

Published 1 hour ago on 05 July 2019

BY SERENA KAUR

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, California February 24, 2019. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have released the first official wedding pictures from their lavish nuptials in France last weekend.

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas had a traditional ceremony at the Chateau Le Martinet in France last weekend after getting officially married earlier in May in Las Vegas.

The couple took to Instagram to share an image of them walking down the aisle with the simple caption: “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

According to reports, Turner was clad in a wedding gown by Louis Vuitton and a closer image of the gorgeous creation was also shared online by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere.

